Sonder’s (SOND) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sonder from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Sonder alerts:

Sonder Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOND opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Sonder has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $5.11.

Insider Activity at Sonder

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonder

In other news, CEO Francis Davidson bought 30,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $34,308.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,385,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,684.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 75,188 shares of company stock worth $81,238 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sonder by 189.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonder during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sonder during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonder during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonder during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Sonder Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.