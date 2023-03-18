Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Avid Bioservices to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.00. Avid Bioservices has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $116,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,046.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $116,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,046.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $80,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,749 shares of company stock worth $493,266. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

