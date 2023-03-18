Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Boston Beer from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $416.00 to $376.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $282.00 to $276.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $335.19.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

NYSE SAM opened at $310.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $349.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13 and a beta of 1.05. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $287.00 and a fifty-two week high of $422.75.

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.65). Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $447.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total transaction of $70,041.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 916 shares of company stock worth $294,352 in the last 90 days. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Beer

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 47.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

Further Reading

