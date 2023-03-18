Berenberg Bank Trims Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Target Price to GBX 155

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.19) to GBX 155 ($1.89) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.28) target price on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

JSG stock opened at GBX 117.20 ($1.43) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 110.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15. Johnson Service Group has a 12 month low of GBX 69 ($0.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 126.20 ($1.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £507.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2,344.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Johnson Service Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 1.41%. Johnson Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,000.00%.

In related news, insider Peter Egan bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £29,250 ($35,648.99). 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

