Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,090,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the February 13th total of 6,730,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 821,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $11.73 on Friday. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.56 and a quick ratio of 18.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $802.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KURA. StockNews.com began coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $25,293.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,662.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $25,293.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,662.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $26,474.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,203.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,275 shares of company stock valued at $73,270 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 18.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 47.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 11,227 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 38.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after buying an additional 296,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,553,000 after buying an additional 56,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at $180,000.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

