Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James raised Kemper from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. Kemper has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $68.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average is $52.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.27%.

In other news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $31,815.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at $67,765.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $31,815.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,765.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,380.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the third quarter valued at $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

