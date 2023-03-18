Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Price Target Lowered to $9.46 at Credit Suisse Group

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $9.46 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MNTV. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Momentive Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut Momentive Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Momentive Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.46 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Momentive Global from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.24.

NASDAQ MNTV opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. Momentive Global has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $122.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.05 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Momentive Global will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 6,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $60,097.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,431,342.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Momentive Global news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 6,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $60,097.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,431,342.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clarence Ewell sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $45,768.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $314,613. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTV. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 19,791,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,669,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,612,000 after purchasing an additional 929,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,477,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,097,000 after purchasing an additional 625,091 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 424.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,108,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754,403 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global, Inc engages in providing Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses collect and analyze stakeholder sentiment at scale. It operates through the United States, Canada, Ireland, Netherland, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

