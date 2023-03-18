Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,560 ($19.01) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 312.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($7.92) target price on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Ceres Power Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of Ceres Power stock opened at GBX 378.40 ($4.61) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £727.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1,922.85 and a beta of 1.52. Ceres Power has a 52-week low of GBX 296 ($3.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 843.20 ($10.28). The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 429.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 409.34.

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

