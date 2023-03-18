Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 180 at Royal Bank of Canada

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 190 ($2.32) to GBX 180 ($2.19) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DLG. Citigroup lowered Direct Line Insurance Group to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Shore Capital cut their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 160 ($1.95) to GBX 159 ($1.94) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.19) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 159 ($1.94) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.07) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 213.10 ($2.60).

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 151.50 ($1.85) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 178.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 196.72. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 149.85 ($1.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 282.60 ($3.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of £1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 797.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.35.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

