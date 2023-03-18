UBS Group Reiterates GBX 600 Price Target for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.31) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EZJ. Barclays set a GBX 510 ($6.22) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 500 ($6.09) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 515 ($6.28) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 310 ($3.78) to GBX 370 ($4.51) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 430 ($5.24) to GBX 560 ($6.83) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 571.17 ($6.96).

EZJ stock opened at GBX 460.70 ($5.61) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 276.87 ($3.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 604.24 ($7.36). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 475.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 393.05. The firm has a market cap of £3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2,130.45, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.51.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

