FDM Group (LON:FDM) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.19) price objective on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.
Shares of FDM stock opened at GBX 795 ($9.69) on Wednesday. FDM Group has a 1-year low of GBX 591 ($7.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,162 ($14.16). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 809.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 738.76. The company has a market cap of £868.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2,650.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.24.
In other FDM Group news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren bought 63 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 787 ($9.59) per share, for a total transaction of £495.81 ($604.28). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 186 shares of company stock worth $148,657. 17.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.
