FDM Group (LON:FDM) Cut to Add at Numis Securities

Numis Securities lowered shares of FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Rating) to an add rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Numis Securities currently has GBX 1,000 ($12.19) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Wednesday.

FDM opened at GBX 795 ($9.69) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 809.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 738.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.34. FDM Group has a 52 week low of GBX 591 ($7.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,162 ($14.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £868.06 million, a PE ratio of 2,650.00 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.23) dividend. This is a boost from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11,666.67%.

In other FDM Group news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren bought 58 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 852 ($10.38) per share, for a total transaction of £494.16 ($602.27). Insiders have purchased a total of 186 shares of company stock valued at $148,657 in the last three months. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

