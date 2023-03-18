FDM Group (LON:FDM) Cut to Add at Numis Securities

Numis Securities lowered shares of FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Rating) to an add rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Numis Securities currently has GBX 1,000 ($12.19) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Wednesday.
FDM Group Price Performance
FDM opened at GBX 795 ($9.69) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 809.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 738.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.34. FDM Group has a 52 week low of GBX 591 ($7.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,162 ($14.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £868.06 million, a PE ratio of 2,650.00 and a beta of 1.11.
FDM Group Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at FDM Group
In other FDM Group news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren bought 58 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 852 ($10.38) per share, for a total transaction of £494.16 ($602.27). Insiders have purchased a total of 186 shares of company stock valued at $148,657 in the last three months. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
FDM Group Company Profile
FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.
Read More
