Future (LON:FUTR) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

FUTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 2,600 ($31.69) to GBX 1,780 ($21.69) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($30.47) price objective on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Future from GBX 1,920 ($23.40) to GBX 1,915 ($23.34) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a sell rating and a GBX 1,153 ($14.05) price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,993.80 ($24.30).

LON FUTR opened at GBX 1,081 ($13.17) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.09. Future has a 52 week low of GBX 1,072.32 ($13.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,778 ($33.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,074.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,436.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,407.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from Future’s previous dividend of $2.80. Future’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 297.03%.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

