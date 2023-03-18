Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.51) price objective on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

Genuit Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Genuit Group stock opened at GBX 271 ($3.30) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 313.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 305.71. Genuit Group has a one year low of GBX 244 ($2.97) and a one year high of GBX 542 ($6.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of £675.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,426.32, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Genuit Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuit Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) per share. This is a positive change from Genuit Group’s previous dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 2.93%. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,315.79%.

In related news, insider Joe Vorih acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.12) per share, for a total transaction of £28,160 ($34,320.54). Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Genuit Group Company Profile

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

