Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Genuit Group (LON:GEN)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 370 ($4.51) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GEN. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.27) price target on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Genuit Group Stock Performance

Shares of Genuit Group stock opened at GBX 271 ($3.30) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 313.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 305.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £675.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1,426.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.22. Genuit Group has a 12 month low of GBX 244 ($2.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 542 ($6.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.37.

Genuit Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Genuit Group’s previous dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,315.79%.

In related news, insider Joe Vorih bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £28,160 ($34,320.54). Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Genuit Group

(Get Rating)

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

Further Reading

