Shore Capital Upgrades Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) to “Buy”

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ICP. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,029 ($24.73) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,015 ($24.56) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th.
Intermediate Capital Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:ICP opened at GBX 1,156.50 ($14.10) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05. Intermediate Capital Group has a 1 year low of GBX 937 ($11.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,867 ($22.75). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,364 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,222.76. The firm has a market cap of £3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,101.43, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.99.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Intermediate Capital Group
Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.
