Shore Capital Upgrades Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) to “Buy”

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ICP. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,029 ($24.73) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,015 ($24.56) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

Intermediate Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:ICP opened at GBX 1,156.50 ($14.10) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05. Intermediate Capital Group has a 1 year low of GBX 937 ($11.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,867 ($22.75). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,364 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,222.76. The firm has a market cap of £3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,101.43, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Intermediate Capital Group

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider William Rucker purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,460 ($17.79) per share, with a total value of £102,200 ($124,558.20). In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider William Rucker purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,460 ($17.79) per share, with a total value of £102,200 ($124,558.20). Also, insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,131 ($13.78) per share, for a total transaction of £90,480 ($110,274.22). Insiders have acquired 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,614,000 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.