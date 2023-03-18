International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 180 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.19) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IAG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 168 ($2.05) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.01) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.68) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.19) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.01) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 165.30 ($2.01).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Down 2.4 %

LON:IAG opened at GBX 133.26 ($1.62) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 158.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 133.39. The company has a market capitalization of £6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2,665.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 988.33. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of GBX 90.47 ($1.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 173.58 ($2.12).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

