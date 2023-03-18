Brokerages Set C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Target Price at $20.50

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on C3.ai from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $105,622.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,660.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $720,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,016,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $105,622.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,660.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,417 shares of company stock worth $843,272. Company insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,717,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,470,000 after acquiring an additional 208,386 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,046,000 after acquiring an additional 241,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 801.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,810,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,947,000 after acquiring an additional 94,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AI opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

