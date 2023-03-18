Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives $14.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Fisker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 71.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Fisker by 19.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC lifted its position in Fisker by 715.8% during the second quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fisker by 178.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in Fisker during the third quarter valued at $168,000. 28.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fisker Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FSR opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Fisker has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 160,086.58% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 646.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fisker will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

