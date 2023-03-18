DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Receives $80.95 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.95.
A number of analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $227.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $59,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $59,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $769,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,424 shares of company stock valued at $16,529,181 over the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of DoorDash
DoorDash Stock Performance
DASH stock opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.72. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $130.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.45.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About DoorDash
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoorDash (DASH)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.