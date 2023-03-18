DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Receives $80.95 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.95.

A number of analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $227.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $59,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $59,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $769,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,424 shares of company stock valued at $16,529,181 over the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

DoorDash Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in DoorDash by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 870,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,023,000 after purchasing an additional 563,688 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $1,380,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DASH stock opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.72. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $130.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.45.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.