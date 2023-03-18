HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 700 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.53) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on HSBA. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 900 ($10.97) price objective on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.95) to GBX 650 ($7.92) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($9.08) price objective on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 743.50 ($9.06).

HSBC Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 542.10 ($6.61) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 602.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 532.29. The stock has a market cap of £108.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 918.81, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.62. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 434.70 ($5.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 653.80 ($7.97).

HSBC Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at HSBC

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 4,576.27%.

In related news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.71), for a total value of £334,901.31 ($408,167.35). Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

