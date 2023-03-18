Analysts Set Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Target Price at $1,699.33

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,699.33.

MONDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Mondi from GBX 1,600 ($19.50) to GBX 1,475 ($17.98) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,760 ($21.45) to GBX 1,823 ($22.22) in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Mondi alerts:

Mondi Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONDY opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Mondi has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $41.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average is $34.72.

About Mondi

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.