Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Receives $30.63 Average PT from Analysts

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zalando from €27.00 ($29.03) to €33.00 ($35.48) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 906.50, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.75. Zalando has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $28.45.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.