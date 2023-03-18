Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives $62.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.64.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRI. Citigroup lowered their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capri in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Capri by 49.5% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. Capri has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $69.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average is $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Capri will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

