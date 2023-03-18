Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives $173.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.17.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZS. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $665,194.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,595,209.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Zscaler Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,940,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,230,000 after acquiring an additional 162,289 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Zscaler by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,237,000 after buying an additional 2,909,057 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zscaler by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,777,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,947,000 after buying an additional 267,441 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,280,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,266,000 after buying an additional 235,661 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,023,000 after buying an additional 51,629 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler stock opened at $105.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $253.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.22 and a beta of 0.88.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.