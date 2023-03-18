STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives $232.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $232.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STE shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Down 1.2 %

STERIS stock opened at $176.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -608.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.36. STERIS has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $255.93.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that STERIS will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently -648.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STERIS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in STERIS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,842,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,222,000 after acquiring an additional 146,928 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in STERIS by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,087,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $845,914,000 after buying an additional 488,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,289,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,177,000 after purchasing an additional 48,229 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,364,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,660,000 after purchasing an additional 107,474 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.