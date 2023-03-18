Brokerages Set The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Price Target at $4.88

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.04.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Honest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Honest from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday.

In other news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 16,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $48,317.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,128.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 16,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $48,317.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,128.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 11,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $32,987.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 253,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,341.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,372 shares of company stock valued at $234,541. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honest by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,582,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,040,000 after acquiring an additional 125,362 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honest by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after buying an additional 1,916,966 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Honest by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,035,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 649,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Honest by 386.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,759,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 1,397,880 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Honest by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,521,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 240,012 shares during the period. 41.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honest stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. Honest has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

