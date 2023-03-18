Analysts Set Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Target Price at $40.50

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Paysafe in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Paysafe from $18.60 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Paysafe from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Trading of Paysafe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paysafe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,483,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paysafe by 2,225.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the 4th quarter worth $1,283,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paysafe Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of PSFE opened at $16.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -0.56, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.89. Paysafe has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.24. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.27 million. Paysafe’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Paysafe will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Paysafe

(Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

Featured Articles

