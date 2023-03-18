Brokerages Set SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Price Target at $1,988.00

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,988.00.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised SSE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on SSE from GBX 1,486 ($18.11) to GBX 1,664 ($20.28) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt began coverage on SSE in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
SSE Stock Down 2.0 %
SSEZY opened at $20.61 on Monday. SSE has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76.
SSE Cuts Dividend
SSE Company Profile
SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.
