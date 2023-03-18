Reviewing Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNPIY) and Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNPIY – Get Rating) and Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Huaneng Power International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Huaneng Power International and Centrica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huaneng Power International -6.60% -10.78% -3.10% Centrica N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huaneng Power International $32.09 billion 0.23 -$1.65 billion ($6.60) -2.81 Centrica $29.37 billion 0.24 -$967.48 million N/A N/A

This table compares Huaneng Power International and Centrica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Centrica has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Huaneng Power International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Huaneng Power International and Centrica, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huaneng Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A Centrica 0 2 3 0 2.60

Volatility and Risk

Huaneng Power International has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrica has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Centrica beats Huaneng Power International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects. The company also generates power from gas turbine, hydro, wind, photovoltaic, coal-fired, and biomass resources. In addition, it is involved in the sale of coal ash and lime; cargo loading and storage; port, warehousing, and conveying activities; photovoltaic power generation projects development and construction; and provision of thermal energy and cold energy services, as well as thermal heating services. Further, the company engages in the repair and maintenance of power equipment; supply of steam and hot water; plumbing pipe installation and repair; and energy engineering construction activities. Additionally, it is involved in the provision of transportation services; construction and operation of electricity distribution networks and heating pipe networks; energy supply, energy transmission, and substation project contracting activities; cargo handling and transportation; and port management, investment, and development activities. The company engages in the management of industrial water and waste, as well as provides environment engineering, and information technology and management consulting services. It also sells raw and processed coal; and offers central heat and desalinated water services. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a controlled generating capacity of 118,695 megawatts and an equity-based installed capacity of 103,875 megawatts. Huaneng Power International, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Centrica

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

