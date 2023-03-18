Head to Head Contrast: Sarcos Technology and Robotics (STRC) & Its Rivals

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) is one of 21 public companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Sarcos Technology and Robotics to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sarcos Technology and Robotics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarcos Technology and Robotics -1,046.14% -38.24% -35.53% Sarcos Technology and Robotics Competitors -203.41% -54.42% -30.51%

Volatility and Risk

Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ peers have a beta of 1.25, suggesting that their average share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarcos Technology and Robotics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sarcos Technology and Robotics Competitors 57 154 267 5 2.46

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 806.82%. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 28.36%. Given Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sarcos Technology and Robotics is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.7% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sarcos Technology and Robotics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sarcos Technology and Robotics $5.07 million -$81.51 million -0.63 Sarcos Technology and Robotics Competitors $660.73 million $16.32 million 6.16

Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sarcos Technology and Robotics. Sarcos Technology and Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sarcos Technology and Robotics peers beat Sarcos Technology and Robotics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics

Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions. The company also provides advanced robotic systems for industry, entertainment; medical devices, including artificial limbs and vascular systems; and mechanical and electrical microsystems for practical applications. The company serves healthcare, life sciences, telecommunications, robotics, defense, and entertainment industries. Sarcos Corp. was founded in 1983 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah with an additional office in Bellevue, Washington. Sarcos Corp. is a former subsidiary of Raytheon Company.

