HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) versus Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Head to Head Comparison

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and Bilibili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Blockchain Technologies -181.09% -61.81% -50.79% Bilibili -34.55% -44.38% -16.56%

Volatility & Risk

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a beta of 3.57, indicating that its stock price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bilibili has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

12.6% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of Bilibili shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and Bilibili’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Blockchain Technologies $211.18 million 1.21 $79.62 million ($3.04) -1.00 Bilibili $3.18 billion 2.73 -$1.11 billion ($2.84) -7.81

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bilibili. Bilibili is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HIVE Blockchain Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and Bilibili, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bilibili 0 5 5 0 2.50

HIVE Blockchain Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 107.65%. Bilibili has a consensus target price of $23.28, suggesting a potential upside of 4.95%. Given HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe HIVE Blockchain Technologies is more favorable than Bilibili.

Summary

Bilibili beats HIVE Blockchain Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc. is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more. The company was founded by Xu Yi in June 2009 and is headquartered Shanghai, China.

