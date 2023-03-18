Reviewing Grab (GRAB) and Its Peers

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) is one of 186 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Grab to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Grab and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grab -117.45% -23.71% -16.61% Grab Competitors -45.43% -9,147.48% -5.15%

Volatility & Risk

Grab has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grab’s rivals have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

46.6% of Grab shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Grab shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Grab and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grab 1 2 8 0 2.64 Grab Competitors 765 4710 10039 252 2.62

Grab currently has a consensus target price of $3.92, indicating a potential upside of 37.03%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 22.20%. Given Grab’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grab is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grab and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grab $1.43 billion -$1.68 billion -6.50 Grab Competitors $6.84 billion $38.82 million -16.79

Grab’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Grab. Grab is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Grab rivals beat Grab on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Grab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

