Comparing Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) and Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST)

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Catalyst Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Bancorp $9.19 million 7.14 $180,000.00 $0.05 248.25 Citizens Community Bancorp $67.19 million 1.68 $17.76 million $1.69 6.36

Citizens Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Catalyst Bancorp. Citizens Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalyst Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Catalyst Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Citizens Community Bancorp has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.93%. Given Citizens Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Citizens Community Bancorp is more favorable than Catalyst Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.0% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Catalyst Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Bancorp 2.14% 0.21% 0.07% Citizens Community Bancorp 22.25% 11.18% 1.04%

Risk & Volatility

Catalyst Bancorp has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Citizens Community Bancorp beats Catalyst Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Catalyst Bancorp

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, the company invests in various types of securities comprising mortgage-backed securities, the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various federal agencies and of state and municipal governments, certificates of deposit at federally insured banks and savings institutions, and federal funds. It operates through six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Opelousas, Louisiana.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

