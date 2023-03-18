Centamin (LON:CEY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.71) target price on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CEY. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.83) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Centamin from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 130 ($1.58) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

CEY stock opened at GBX 100.65 ($1.23) on Thursday. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 74.18 ($0.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 127.60 ($1.56). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,118.33, a PEG ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.53.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

