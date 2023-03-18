Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,031 ($12.57) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.65) to GBX 950 ($11.58) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,182.20 ($14.41).

LON CBG opened at GBX 896 ($10.92) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,007.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,016.10. The company has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 814.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of GBX 868 ($10.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,259 ($15.34).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a GBX 22.50 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Michael N. Biggs acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 920 ($11.21) per share, for a total transaction of £9,200 ($11,212.68). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,028 shares of company stock worth $1,912,820. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

