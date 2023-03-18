BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.35) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BTA. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 185 ($2.25) to GBX 130 ($1.58) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.40) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.71) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.80) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 190 ($2.32) to GBX 160 ($1.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 191.43 ($2.33).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Stock Performance

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

