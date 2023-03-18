Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Cut to Hold at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 296 ($3.61) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.78) price objective on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Price Performance

LON AMS opened at GBX 226 ($2.75) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 257.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 261.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £490.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,825.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a 52-week low of GBX 225.50 ($2.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 319.50 ($3.89).

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Increases Dividend

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a GBX 1.51 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

Further Reading

