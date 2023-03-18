FY2023 EPS Estimates for SThree plc Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:STREF)

SThree plc (OTCMKTS:STREF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of SThree in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for SThree’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share.
SThree Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:STREF opened at $3.44 on Thursday. SThree has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44.
About SThree
SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.
