Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Minto Apartment’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 13th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year. Desjardins also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Minto Apartment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

