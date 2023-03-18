Mullen Group Ltd. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a research note issued on Monday, March 13th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mullen Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share.

MTL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. National Bankshares set a C$18.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.45.

TSE:MTL opened at C$14.50 on Thursday. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$10.83 and a 1 year high of C$15.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 43.37%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

