FY2023 EPS Estimates for TRX Gold Co. (TSE:TNX) Reduced by Analyst

TRX Gold Co. (TSE:TNX – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRX) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TRX Gold in a report released on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $1.10 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TRX Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

Shares of TNX stock opened at C$0.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$185.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.54. TRX Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.35 and a 1 year high of C$0.71.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

