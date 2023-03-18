Trend Micro Incorporated to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:TMICY)

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Trend Micro in a report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Trend Micro’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trend Micro’s FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $437.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.79 million. Trend Micro had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 10.15%.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Trend Micro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

TMICY opened at $48.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.09. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. Trend Micro has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $68.14.

Trend Micro, Inc is engaged in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the Internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. The company enterprises the data security and cyber security solutions for businesses, data centers, cloud environments, networks and others.

