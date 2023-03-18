FY2023 Earnings Forecast for TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Issued By HC Wainwright

TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) – HC Wainwright decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of TRX Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.10 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TRX Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

TRX Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TRX opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $133.87 million, a P/E ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 0.83. TRX Gold has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRX Gold

TRX Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:TRX Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TRX Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of TRX Gold by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TRX Gold by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TRX Gold by 493.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211,523 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TRX Gold by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 33,690 shares during the period. 0.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TRX Gold

(Get Rating)

TRX Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.