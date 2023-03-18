FY2023 EPS Estimates for Worthington Industries, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Worthington Industries in a research note issued on Monday, March 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.18 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.80. The consensus estimate for Worthington Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Worthington Industries Trading Down 3.4 %

WOR stock opened at $52.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Worthington Industries has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $63.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.43 and its 200 day moving average is $52.64.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,012,000 after purchasing an additional 526,776 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 28.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,870,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,338,000 after purchasing an additional 415,442 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,362,000 after purchasing an additional 307,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth $14,999,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 7.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,121,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,929,000 after purchasing an additional 152,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Worthington Industries

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $110,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO B Andrew Rose sold 18,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $1,084,260.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,968,343.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 28.51%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Featured Stories

