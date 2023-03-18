Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on APAM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

Shares of APAM opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.83. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $40.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.16.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 96.97%. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $353,516.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 80.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,804,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,439,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,404,000 after acquiring an additional 92,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,390,000 after acquiring an additional 57,485 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.8% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,397,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,557,000 after acquiring an additional 174,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after acquiring an additional 25,877 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

