StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $18.69.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 503,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,271.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 145.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7,602.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth $67,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

