Jefferies Financial Group Comments on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report released on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 87.07% and a net margin of 36.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.17 EPS.

ZIM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.60 to $30.40 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.08.

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.84. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $88.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $6.40 dividend. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $25.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 106.76%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently 30.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,299.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

