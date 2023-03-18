Jefferies Financial Group Comments on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report released on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 87.07% and a net margin of 36.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.17 EPS.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.84. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $88.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $6.40 dividend. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $25.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 106.76%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently 30.76%.
Institutional Trading of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,299.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.
About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
