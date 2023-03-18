Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Acadia Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Acadia Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $69.46 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $63.20 and a 12-month high of $89.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

