StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AON (NYSE:AON)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AON. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.80.

AON Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AON opened at $296.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. AON has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AON will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AON

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in AON by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in AON by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AON



Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

